Biden&#8217;s Nom For DOJ Civil Rights Head Faces Contentious Confirmation Hearing

Wednesday, 14 April 2021

The Senate Judiciary Committee is hosting a confirmation hearing for Kristen Clarke, President Biden’s pick to lead the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. If her nomination is approved by the Senate, Clarke’s ascent to the helm of the division — where she started her legal career as a line attorney — would be historic, as she would be the first Black woman confirmed to the role.

Most recently, she led the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which was on the vanguard in the legal fight against several Trump-era policies. However, Clarke’s dedicated and prominent career as a civil rights attorney has made her a target of the right and Wednesday’s hearing is expected to be a contentious one.

Clarke is testifying alongside Todd Kim, Biden’s nominee to lead the DOJ’s

Environment And Natural Resources Division. Follow along below.

