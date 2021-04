Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 15:36 Hits: 3

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) on Wednesday declared he will not seek earmarks if Congress resumes the practice of padding spending bills with pet projects to boost their chances of passing, and the Pennsylvania senator warned GOP colleagues not to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/548183-toomey-warns-gop-colleagues-to-stay-away-from-earmarks