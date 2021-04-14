Joe Manchin's Opposition To Infrastructure Bill Based On GOP Lie

Articles

Senate Republicans, with an assist from Democrat Joe Manchin, are doing their level best to insist that it would destroy the economy to repeal the 2017 Trump tax scam, and that spending now on keeping all of the systems for the whole goddamned nation from crumbling in to the ground in the next decade is dangerously radical and expensive. On both fronts, they're full of crap. And people who are much better at doing that economics stuff than me say so. Manchin, the self-appointed king of the Senate, has been proclaiming lots of stuff about how the Senate should work lately, much of it ill-informed and all of it delusional. Like the assertion that there are 10 Republicans who would love to pass President Joe Biden's priorities if President Joe Biden was just a little be nicer to them. And let them keep all their tax cuts. Or maybe Manchin is projecting, because Manchin wants to keep that tax cut. His proclamation at the beginning of Biden's first infrastructure week was that raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% is just not going to work for him, but 25% might, and "If I don't vote to get on it, it's not going anywhere." Not that he is relishing this moment in the sun or anything.

