Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 10:07 Hits: 4

Turkey has been sitting on two chairs, doing geopolitical business with Russia and calling on the United States on a case-by-case basis when interests happen to converge. Now the United States is giving Turkey a taste of its own medicine, and applying its own version of transactionalism.

Read more https://carnegie.ru/commentary/84317?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss