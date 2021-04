Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 18:15 Hits: 1

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) slammed President Biden’s plans to fully withdraw all troops from Afghanistan, calling the decision “dumber than dirt and devilishy dangerous.”Graham issued a statement hours after officials confirmed to The Hill...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/547989-graham-a-full-withdrawal-from-afghanistan-is-dumber-than-dirt-and-devilishly