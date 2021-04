Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 10:16 Hits: 1

Perhaps the most important thing for the Russian leadership in this episode was to prevent the need to actually go to war against Ukraine in the future. Going overkill in terms of military maneuvers on the Ukrainian border now may avoid the need to do terrible things at a later point.

Read more https://carnegie.ru/commentary/84308?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss