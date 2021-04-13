Fox Reporter Complains Blacks Won’t Accept ‘Justified’ Shooting Of Daunte Wright

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 18:51 Hits: 9

Fox News' Mike Tobin scolded Black Lives Matter supporters for thinking race had anything to do with the death of Daunte Wright. After Police Chief Tim Gannon released bodycam footage that seems to support the claim that a “very senior” officer shot and killed Wright by mistake, Tobin suggested that Black Lives Matter protesters should have said, “Never mind!” and accepted the mix-up as just one of those things that could happen to anyone. TOBIN: Things are not necessarily any less angry because you still have a young Black man who has been killed at the hands of police. And when you have something like an accidental discharge people aren't going to say that it's justified and they are still going to default to the belief that Black lives matter, and they think that Black people are treated somehow otherwise. I wonder how many white people Tobin knows who have been pulled over for an expired registration and wound up shot and killed because a veteran police officer mistook her gun for a taser? And was not fired?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/fox-reporter-complains-blacks-won-t-accept