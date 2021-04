Articles

Disinformation and conspiracy theories are rampant on the Internet. One platform that's seen a surge in that content and disinformation is YouTube. We explore what the company is doing in response.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/13/986678544/exploring-youtube-and-the-spread-of-disinformation