Native American History Not Taught In ND, Where They're Second-Largest Ethnicity

In a state where Native Americans comprise the largest minority, state law holds no requirement to teach Native American history in K-12 schools. But a bill making its way through the North Dakota legislature is poised to change that. The state House passed Senate bill No. 2304 on Tuesday in a 72-21 vote. If similarly passed in the Senate, the bill would require all elementary and high schools in the state to include curriculum on Native American history effective Aug. 1, 2022. And although there is some talk about pushing back the date the law goes into effect until 2024, Cara Currie-Hall, an advocate for the legislation from the Maskwacis Cree tribe, told Indian Country Today getting the bill to this point took "a lot of people emailing, texting, calling all of their state legislators, to try to get behind this bill." “Even the naysayers learn something from us, and there was so many people that you know are behind the scenes and the unsung heroes,” Currie-Hall said on Tuesday. “And those young ones that came to the Capitol today, the elders that came to the Capitol, the veterans that came to the Capitol, that really really matters and everybody has a role to claim, making change and making history.”

