The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

FDA, CDC Recommend Pause In Use Of J&J Vaccine Over Rare Blood Clots

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Breaking news this morning about the single-dose J&J vaccine, via the New York Times: WASHINGTON — Federal health agencies on Tuesday called for an immediate pause in use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine after six recipients in the United States developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination. All six recipients were women between the ages of 18 and 48. One woman died and a second woman in Nebraska has been hospitalized in critical condition. Nearly seven million people in the United States have received Johnson & Johnson shots so far, and roughly nine million more doses have been shipped out to the states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, and Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the C.D.C., said in a joint statement. “Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.” The clotting disorder is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, and is extremely rare. Federal officials are concerned doctors may not be trained to look for the rare disorder if recipients of the vaccine develop symptoms.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/fda-cdc-recommend-pause-use-jj-vaccine

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version