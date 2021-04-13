Capitol Rioter: I Didn't Beat Officers – They Beat Me

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 14:34 Hits: 8

Daniel Egvedt, you may or may not remember, is the sociopath who went inside the Capitol building three times, fighting with police officers each time. He faces nine counts for his actions but wants to be released from jail because -wait for it- he's been the victim of police brutality. In one of the videos he claims the riot was justified because "This is the people's house and it's been taken over. The constitution says to preserve and protect against all enemies foreign and domestic." Photos of Egvedt with Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Lara Trump, and Mike Pence adorned his social media so one assumes he's as MAGA as it gets. With any luck at all he'll get some serious jail time to account for his actions, and his devotion to all things Trump. Source: WUSA9 A Maryland man locked up for allegedly assaulting police officers on January 6 wants a judge to let him out of jail – claiming it was actually the police who assaulted him. Prosecutors say video, still images and multiple officers’ sworn statements tell a much different story. Before January 6, Daniel Egtvedt boasted on social media of his connections to Republican power players and posted photos with Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Lara Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/capitol-rioter-i-didnt-beat-officers-they