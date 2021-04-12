Politics Podcast: Americans Are More Independent But Just As Partisan

Articles

Independents have made up a larger portion of the electorate than Democrats or Republicans for decades, and have grown even larger in recent years. According to Gallup, they now make up about 40 percent of voters. But despite those numbers, most independents are actually loyal to one party or the other.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why the number of independents has been growing and what it means for our politics. They also ask why support for gun control measures hasn’t translated into new laws and look at steps the Pew Research Center is taking to ensure they have a representative sample of Republicans in their panel surveys.

