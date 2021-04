Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 19:29 Hits: 0

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield has embarked upon an interesting career path after overseeing the agency's turbulent response to the COVID-19 pandemic under the Trump administration.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/GG4vB3GwAVY/trumps-ex-cdc-director-finds-greener-pastures-at-big-ass-fans