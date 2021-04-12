Here We Go Again: Black Man Killed By Cops 10 Miles From Where George Floyd Died

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 12 April 2021

Deja vu all over again. Yesterday, a young black man, Daunte Wright, was stopped by cops for a spurious reason (air freshener on rear-view mirror) and somehow ends up dead. Cops say they discovered an outstanding warrant and the man fled the scene. Violence and looting erupt. Launder, rinse, repeat. In the meantime, the politicians and cops are working on a plausible deniability statement. It's going to be a long, hot summer -- again. Why should anyone trust the police version of what happened? CNN reports: "We begin with Adrienne Broaddus who joins us live. What can you tell us?" Poppy Harlow asked. "Poppy, this is about ten miles from where the Derek Chauvin trial is taking place. If you look behind me, a chair was used to bust the window of this business, glass scattered. This after police say a Black man was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Exactly what happened is unclear. Outrage and frustration in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, with crowds gathering and protests in the death of Daunte Wright, the officers shooting him during a traffic stop. Police say they were attempting to arrest the man after determining he had outstanding warrants and he got back into his car," Broaddus said.

