This Will Get Young Republican Men To Get The Shot

Published on Monday, 12 April 2021

Marketing geniuses in Anchorage, Alaska have come up with a brilliant way to get young men interested in the Covid19 vaccine: "It protects your boner, dude." Turns out Covid-19 can cause long-term erectile dysfunction. What more information does a young man need to push him to the pharmacy for that jab? Um: Anchorage public health researchers have identified young, conservative men as especially vaccine hesitant. So they want to highlight erectile dysfunction as a long COVID symptom and created a "PROTECT YOUR ERECTION, GET THE INJECTION" memegotta h/t @MustReadAlaska #AKleg pic.twitter.com/n88X4DdMep — Nat Herz (@Nat_Herz) April 9, 2021

