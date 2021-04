Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 14:08 Hits: 0

Former President Trump took his crusade against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) up a notch during his appearance at the RNC's spring donor retreat on Saturday, when the former president went off-script to deride any Republican he views as lacking sufficient loyalty to him.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/FUI0cqAyFWQ/trump-mcconnell-rnc-spring-donor-retreat