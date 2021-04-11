Liz Cheney On Matt Gaetz: 'As The Mother Of Daughters, The Charges Certainly Are Sickening'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 19:16 Hits: 5

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday said that sex trafficking and other allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) are "sickening." Cheney was asked about the Gaetz scandal during an appearance on Face the Nation. Gaetz became one of Cheney's top Republican critics after she voted for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. "Are you ready to call for his resignation?" CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Cheney. "As the mother of daughters, the charges certainly are sickening," Cheney replied. "And as the Speaker noted, there's an ethics investigation underway, there are also criminal investigations underway and I'm not going to comment on it further right now." "Were you surprised at these allegations?" Brennan wondered. "I'm not going to comment further," Cheney insisted. "Well, he is one of your chief critics," Brennan noted. "So I needed to offer you that opportunity as you well know." "Thank you for the opportunity," Cheney remarked.

