Republicans Still Scared To Death Of Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 19:16 Hits: 6

Trump went on yet another unhinged rant this weekend during a speech to donors in Florida, attacking Mitch McConnell as a "stone cold loser" for refusing to go along with his attempt to steal the election, but you won't find any profiles in courage in the GOP willing to stand up to him. Case in point, on this weekend's Fox News Sunday, South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune was asked about Trump calling him "weak and inneffective RINO" earlier in the year and saying he might back a primary challenger to Thune. Thune responded telling host Chris Wallace that "I've been through wars in South Dakota, political wars, with my own party when I ran the first time, with the Democrats in a couple of hotly contested Senate races, so being afraid of a fight or somebody coming after me is not something that's going to influence that decision," but Thune refused to admonish Trump for his rhetoric, and refused to stand up for McConnell when asked about him as well. Trump, who's been critical of Thune and other members of Republican leadership, blasted McConnell as a "dumb son of a b----" at a gathering of Republian donors at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/john-thune-donald-trump