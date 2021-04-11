Chris Wallace: 'We Couldn't Find One Instance' Of Greg Abbott Talking About Migrant Sex Abuse Under Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 14:34 Hits: 6

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for turning a blind eye to the sexual abuse of migrants while President Donald Trump was in office. During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace pointed out that Abbott has made migrant abuse a top talking point since President Joe Biden took over the White house. "You made news this week reporting that there are cases of sexual abuse at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas that houses more than 1,600 children," Wallace explained, noting that Abbott had been accused of acting like he care about children for "political reasons." "Governor, there were thousands of complaints of sexual abuse at migrant shelters during the Trump years," the Fox News host continued. "Not to say what's going on now is right but we couldn't find one instance of you complaining and calling that out when President Trump was president." "Sure," Abbott replied. "There are multiple differences between what happened in the Trump administration and what is happening now." The Texas governor went on to suggest that he didn't feel the need to sound the alarm on the sexual abuse of minors because he was in "constant communication" with the Trump administration at the time. "We have a duty to respond to any complaint about child sexual abuse in Texas as well as to investigate it," he added.

