Matt Gaetz Defends Himself With Desperate Retweet From Actor Randy Quaid

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 16:25 Hits: 6

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Sunday resorted to defending himself by retweeting controversial actor Randy Quaid. In a tweet over the weekend, Quaid suggested that the deep state was trying to take down Gaetz for something that he planned to expose. "What was @mattgaetz trying to expose just before he was assaulted by fake news? THINK ABOUT IT!" Quaid wrote. What was @mattgaetz trying to expose just before he was assaulted by fake news? THINK ABOUT IT! — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) April 11, 2021 Gaetz quickly shared the tweet with his followers. But commenters suggested that Gaetz had retweeted Quaid out of desperation. Read some of the responses below.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/matt-gaetz-randy-quaid