Matt Gaetz Defends Himself With Desperate Retweet From Actor Randy Quaid

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Sunday resorted to defending himself by retweeting controversial actor Randy Quaid. In a tweet over the weekend, Quaid suggested that the deep state was trying to take down Gaetz for something that he planned to expose. "What was @mattgaetz trying to expose just before he was assaulted by fake news? THINK ABOUT IT!" Quaid wrote. What was @mattgaetz trying to expose just before he was assaulted by fake news? THINK ABOUT IT! — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) April 11, 2021 Gaetz quickly shared the tweet with his followers. But commenters suggested that Gaetz had retweeted Quaid out of desperation. Read some of the responses below.

