Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 14:34 Hits: 2

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) insisted to a crowd of supporters in Florida on Friday that he was the victim of “the lies” and "the smears" of his critics as he faces a Justice Department inquiry over whether he broke sex trafficking laws.

