Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 12:42 Hits: 2

MSNBC’s Joy Reid slammed Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) on Friday for their opposition to nixing the Senate filibuster, calling them members of the “no progress caucus.” The host in a segment on “The ReidOut”...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/547496-msnbcs-joy-reid-pans-manchin-sinema-as-the-no-progress-caucus