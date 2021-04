Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 21:03 Hits: 7

NPR's Michel Martin talks with Alain Stephens, who covers gun control and violence for The Trace, about President Biden's proposed actions to reduce gun violence.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/10/986125461/bidens-executive-actions-on-gun-control-how-effective-might-they-be