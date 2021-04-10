Chauvin Jury Is 'Seeded With Ignorance' - Elie Mystal

Articles

Saturday, 10 April 2021

On The Cross Connection, Elie Mystal reminds us that when a terrorist attack occurs, we don't blame the victims for simply being where they were when the terrorists attacked — unless the victim is Black and the terrorist is a cop, and the violence is state-sanctioned. "The analogy that iIve tried to make when we look at what the defense is doing in response to this compelling testimony, imagine if after 9/11 the defense lawyers for the terrorists had said, well, you know, if they hadn't gone to work that morning, they'd be alive....Of course we don't let terrorists blame the victims for the terrorism. That's not what happens in this country, unless the victim is Black," he insisted. "When the victim is Black, these white, domestic state-sponsored terrorists, which is what Derek Chauvin and his three accomplices were that day, state-sponsored terrorists, when the terrorism is against Black people, it is suddenly okay for lawyers to make the arguments, and judges to allow evidence suggesting that the victim of the terrorism was at fault for their own death, and it's just — it's crazy making and it's wrong." Tiffany Cross agreed, and then played the testimony from the pulmonologist who described seeing the life leave Mr. Floyd's body. She then asked Cheryl Dorsey, who is a former law enforcement officer, "What's your take on this alleged story line of the blue wall cracking?" Dorsey was unimpressed.

