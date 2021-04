Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 11:55 Hits: 1

It's been 50 years since the U.S. and China engaged in "Ping Pong Diplomacy" - opening dialogue by having teams compete in the table top games.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/10/986042502/ping-pong-diplomacys-legacy-challenged-50-years-later