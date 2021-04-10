Pete Buttigieg Destroys Doocy’s High-Speed Rail Gotcha

Articles

At a press briefing Friday, Doocy suggested that the $80 billion Biden wants for railroad improvements is all about high-speed, cross country trains. Doocy didn’t say that, because that’s not at all what the American Jobs Plan, says. But he slyly implied it. DOOCY: President Biden says he wants $80 billion for rail. The other day, he was talking about having trains that can go across the country as fast as a plane. I’m curious, as the transportation secretary, do you see a big demand for that, for a high-speed, cross-country train? In reality, The American Jobs Plan talks about repairing and upgrading our current rail system. President Biden is calling on Congress to invest $80 billion to address Amtrak’s repair backlog; modernize the high traffic Northeast Corridor; improve existing corridors and connect new city pairs; and enhance grant and loan programs that support passenger and freight rail safety, efficiency, and electrification. Buttigieg nicely set Doocy straight:

