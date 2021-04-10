Anti-Masker Gets A Month In Jail For Coughing In The Face Of Shoppers

Articles

Debra Jo Hunter wept as the judge ignored her plea agreement and gave her jail time instead. A viral video of the shopper at a Pier 1 in St. Johns Town Center who grew irate when she was told to wear a mask cost this woman her freedom. As the situation in the store escalated after some time, she finally went up to another woman recording her and coughed in her face before leaving the store. That woman was a cancer patient, posting on Facebook at the time that she went directly for a COVID test. Hunter had pled guilty two weeks ago, finally realizing she could get jail time, and she did. At her sentencing hearing, Judge James Ruth gave her 29 days in jail for her tirade instead of probation with conditions. If only more of these 'Karens' got the same. Source: Jacksonville.com A Fernandina Beach woman seen giving the finger to another shopper on video that went viral then coughing in her face at a St. Johns Town Center store before storming out has been sentenced to 29 days in jail for assault. The decision ended several hours of testimony and questions during Debra Jo Michele Hunter's sentencing hearing that went into Thursday evening and came despite an August plea agreement that had consisted of only probation with conditions.

