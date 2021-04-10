Capitol Rioter Known As 'Bullhorn Lady' Gets Cute With Judge's Order

Articles

Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021

As part of her release, Judge Beryl A. Howell set a condition that Rachel Howell (aka 'Bullhorn Lady') must wear a mask while out in public. It's quote possible, even likely, that Rachel Howell will incur further punishment as the result of this. Thumbing your nose at a judge's order is something only stupid people do and the Capitol riot had an abundance of those. That Powell is an anti-masker as well as a Capitol rioter shouldn't surprise anyone. MAGAts are just awful human beings. Her workplace had the three-minute video of her on its Facebook page before it was removed after a few hours. Not in time for it not to be captured though, and presumably sent to the judge as yet more evidence when her case comes to trial. Source: Law and Crime

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/capitol-rioter-known-bullhorn-lady-gets