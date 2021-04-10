Gaetzgate Part VIII: House Ethics Committee Investigating Gaetz

Articles

Welcome to the EIGHTH installment of Gaetzgate, Crooks and Liars' coverage of the rapidly unfolding litany of legal troubles facing Matt Gaetz, one of the most disliked members of Congress. To catch up on the previous seven entries, please read my previous post, which covered payments Gaetz made to three teenagers. There are links embedded for the previous six entries. This latest development is related to a new House Ethics Committee investigation into Matt Gaetz, and it covers five separate and very serious allegations. They include: Engaging in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use Sharing inappropriate images or videos on the House floor Misusing state identification records Converting campaign funds to personal use Accepting a bribe, improper gratuity or impermissible gift Here is the letter: Among the accusations listed in the House Ethics Committee regarding Rep. Matt Gaetz is sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, sharing nude images on the House floor, misusing identification records, campaign funds for personal use, accepting bribes, improper gratuity and gifts. pic.twitter.com/X7djI3oLIj

