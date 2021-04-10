Fox Doing Its Best To Keep White Supremacy In Public Education

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 18:05 Hits: 9

Fox host Pete Hegseth is hoping that a PAC inspired by Donald Trump’s racist 1776 commission will be “the cavalry” to rescue us from diversity trainings and curricula. The 1776 Action PAC, with Fox’s endorsement, wants Americans to block or oust anyone or anything involved in the education system from supporting diversity or, especially, critical race theory. And to make sure that conservative, white values and rights are unchallenged, if not supreme. They whitewash it all with a claim to care about equality: FoxNews.com disingenuously states that the group “asks citizens to commit to ‘replace elected officials, school board members, education commissioners, principals, deans, and university presidents who promote a false, divisive, and radical view of America and our fellow citizens with new leaders who respect our history, our values, our rights, and the God-given dignity of every person.’" What’s particularly disgusting is how Hegseth and PAC president Adam Waldeck wrapped themselves in the mantle of civil rights and Martin Luther King – in order to demonize and disempower Black voices.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/fox-1776-hegseth-racism