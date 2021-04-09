The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Could The Gaetz Mess Really Be Connected To The Florida Sham Candidate Scandal?

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Could The Gaetz Mess Really Be Connected To The Florida Sham Candidate Scandal?

Call it a harmonic convergence. Or simply too good to be true. There are some indications that two scandals roiling Florida politics may actually be connected, tying the federal probe of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to a slate of sham candidates that cropped up across the state in 2020. Could that possibly be? This may not be the scandal we want, but is it possibly the one we deserve?

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/TV4xDax8qF4/could-the-gaetz-mess-really-be-connected-to-the-florida-sham-candidate-scandal

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version