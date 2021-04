Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 15:19 Hits: 0

Demand Justice, an advocacy group led by a former top aide to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), is pressing longtime liberal stalwart Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from the Supreme Court.The group launched its effort Friday...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/547355-progressive-group-ramps-up-pressure-on-justice-breyer-to-retire