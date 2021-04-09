Latino Voters Aren’t A Monolith, But The GOP Made Gains With Them Just About Everywhere In 2020

Category: World Politics Hits: 0<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">
In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Galen Druke speaks with Stephanie Valencia and Carlos Odio, founders of the political research firm Equis Research. Their recent data-driven post-mortem of the Latino vote in 2020 looks at which voters were most likely to support former President Trump and offers some hypotheses as to why.
