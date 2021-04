Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 21:49 Hits: 0

The controversial effort by Arizona’s GOP Senate to “audit” the 2020 election results from the state’s largest county has taken an even more shambolic turn.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/4tjOsO04UHs/az-gops-pick-to-lead-2020-audit-penned-election-fraud-doc-used-by-sidney-powell