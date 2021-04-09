Hunter Biden Admits He Did Stupid Things On Crack

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 14:43 Hits: 1

News Flash: Hunter Biden was addicted to crack. He did crack. He did really crazy things while on crack, some of which involved him not wearing pants. And he talked about it, all of it, with Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday. While Fox News was trying to make a thing out of "sex tapes on the Hunter Biden laptop" as a diversion from federal office holder Representative Matt Gaetz's alleged sex trafficking of minors, Hunter Biden was talking with Jimmy Kimmel about his new book, "Beautiful Things." The book is a confessional about crack addiction. Kimmel was amazed by Biden's candor. "You almost make me want to try crack," joked the ABC host. "It’s not a how-to, it’s a please-don’t manual," replied Biden. Kimmel asked the president's son about his childhood and growing up knowing many of the Senators as adopted uncles. Particularly Lindsey Graham, who has attacked Hunter on Fox News in servitude to Donald Trump. "I had a deep respect for Senator Graham. And it’s just sad to see the way in which he has decided to, not just attack me, but to approach politics,” said Hunter. Hunter Biden's recounting of his qualifications to be on the board at Burisma is remarkable. Of course he would not take that job again given the opportunities it gave Trump to lie about it. Then, of course, Trump got impeached for trying to get Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden in exchange for US aid.

