Wingnut Pastor Prophesies Alien Virus Threat

Published on Friday, 09 April 2021

Jim Bakker hosted Dr. Thomas Horn, the end-times "prophet" who believed Donald Trump could be the Messiah or a forerunner, for another wild-eyed prediction. This one, however, reinforces some current evangelicals' beliefs that the coronavirus vaccine is the "mark of the beast," giving them another reason to resist vaccination and continue the pandemic far longer than need be. Horn has even written a book about this for his followers, entitled "The Wormwood Prophecy." In it, he claims that there is a massive coverup afoot by the government surrounding the asteroid named Apophis. Instead of passing near the Earth in 2029, Horn claims it will collide with Earth, fulfilling the prophecy in Revelation 8: “The third angel sounded his trumpet, and a great star, blazing like a torch, fell from the sky on a third of the rivers and on the springs of water— the name of the star is Wormwood. A third of the waters turned bitter, and many people died from the waters that had become bitter.” Never mind that Revelation is full of symbolism and metaphor. For this guy, it's easy enough to make a "great star" into an asteroid, and rename it Wormwood, just like it is in Revelation. But wait. There's more. Much, much more.

