Michael Flynn Accepted Foreign Money As Far Back As 2014

Murray Waas at The Guardian reports that the Defense Department Inspector General uncovered evidence that disgraced Lt Gen. Michael Flynn "accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from foreign interests and governments, despite repeated warnings by the DoD and the Justice Department that his conduct might be illegal." Flynn, who after being pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI, routinely told TraitorTrump and his minions in the media to initiate martial law to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. “He could order the, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities, and he could place those in states and basically rerun an election in each of those states. I mean, it’s not unprecedented. These people are out there talking about martial law like it’s something that we’ve never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times.” Flynn animated QAnon believers and helped foment the insurrection on January 6th, along with the traitor in the White House. Flynn and FoxQ claimed he was the victim of persecution from the Democratic party, but Trump originally fired him for supposedly lying to VP Mike Pence. The traitor in the Oval office then changed his tune when he found it helped him raise money and rev up his psychopathic followers.

