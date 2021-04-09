Friday News Dump: Fox Blames Meghan Markle For Prince Philip's Death, And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021

This morning, it was announced that Prince Philip died at the age of 99. Fox News wasted no time in implying that Meghan Markle killed him with her Oprah interview. But don't worry, the Daily Mail will follow their lead! Daily Mail writers scrambling to write their “Megan Markle murdered Prince Phillip” pieces pic.twitter.com/1tSlT93UJI — Joel (@HiJoelSmith) April 9, 2021 And the New York Times even hints at it: Me: "Hmm I wonder how the press is gonna implicate Meghan Markle in the death of Prince Phillip?"The NYT, paragraph three: "Harry's biracial wife, Meghan ..." pic.twitter.com/KemO3k1OIh — Audra Williams (@audrawilliams) April 9, 2021

