The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Friday News Dump: Fox Blames Meghan Markle For Prince Philip's Death, And Other News

Category: World Politics Hits: 15

This morning, it was announced that Prince Philip died at the age of 99. Fox News wasted no time in implying that Meghan Markle killed him with her Oprah interview. But don't worry, the Daily Mail will follow their lead! Daily Mail writers scrambling to write their “Megan Markle murdered Prince Phillip” pieces pic.twitter.com/1tSlT93UJI — Joel (@HiJoelSmith) April 9, 2021 And the New York Times even hints at it: Me: "Hmm I wonder how the press is gonna implicate Meghan Markle in the death of Prince Phillip?"The NYT, paragraph three: "Harry's biracial wife, Meghan ..." pic.twitter.com/KemO3k1OIh — Audra Williams (@audrawilliams) April 9, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/friday-news-dump-fox-blames-meghan-0

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version