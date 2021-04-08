The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A $500K Confederate Monument Chair Became A Toilet, Folks

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

A $500K Confederate Monument Chair Became A Toilet, Folks

A self-identified "anti-racist action group" made good on its threat to turn a stolen Confederate monument into a toilet. The group, White Lies Matter, allegedly swiped the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair earlier this week in Selma, Alabama, a monument worth $500,000. White Lies Matter dropped their demand for a ransom in exchange for the stolen seat on Wednesday and defaced it anyway.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/xGZbIQgE_Yw/a-500k-confederate-monument-chair-became-a-toilet-folks

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version