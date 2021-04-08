A $500K Confederate Monument Chair Became A Toilet, Folks

Articles

A self-identified "anti-racist action group" made good on its threat to turn a stolen Confederate monument into a toilet. The group, White Lies Matter, allegedly swiped the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair earlier this week in Selma, Alabama, a monument worth $500,000. White Lies Matter dropped their demand for a ransom in exchange for the stolen seat on Wednesday and defaced it anyway.

