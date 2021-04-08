The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Capitol Police IG Finds More Failures Behind Lack Of Preparation Before Attack

A report by the US Capitol Police watchdog took aim at law enforcement failures prior to the deadly Capitol insurrection such as expired ammunition and ineffective shields, according to CNN on Thursday. CNN also reported that the watchdog's report included a previously unreported warning about a map of the Capitol's underground tunnels posted to a pro-Trump website two weeks before the Capitol attack that the former president incited.

