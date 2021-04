Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 01:02 Hits: 1

Under pressure from activists, on Thursday President Joe Biden signed a series of executive actions aimed at curbing gun violence, following recent mass shootings. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports, prospects for gun control legislation appear dim for now in the divided U.S. Congress.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/biden-wields-executive-power-curb-gun-violence-4651956