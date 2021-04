Articles

Category: World Politics
Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents encountered nearly 172,000 migrants at the border in March, up 71% from February. The increase included a record number of unaccompanied minors.

(Image credit: Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)

