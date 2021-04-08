Fake Vaccine IDs: New Front In The Culture Wars

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 12:14 Hits: 10

The lead item at Gateway Pundit right now is this: FBI Sends Out Warning Advising Against Buying, Making or Misrepresenting a Vaccine Card Which May Be “Breaking the Law” This is in response to an FBI public service announcement: If You Make or Buy a Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, You Endanger Yourself and Those Around You, and You Are Breaking the Law The Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) and the FBI are advising the public to be aware of individuals selling fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards and encouraging others to print fake cards at home. Fake vaccination record cards have been advertised on social media websites, as well as e-commerce platforms and blogs.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/fake-vaccine-ids-new-front-culture-wars