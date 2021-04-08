WATCH: Here's The Body Cam Video LAPD Tried To Keep Under Wraps

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 12:15 Hits: 9

You can see why the the Los Angeles City Attorney's office didn't want this LAPD video made public. They claimed it would "be contrary to LAPD policy and may have a chilling effect on future LAPD investigations." Why? Because they rolled up to the scene of a domestic violence call and immediately assumed Antone Austin, the Black man putting out the trash, was the perpetrator. Even though the subject of the original call was white and so was his girlfriend. U.S. Magistrate Jacqueline Chooljian ordered the video to be released over the city's objections, and you can see why. "Is this the dude?" one cop asks as they roll up. "Probably," the other one says. Because, you know, Black. See for yourself what happened next.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/watch-heres-lapd-video-cops-didnt-want-us