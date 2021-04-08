Maddow: GOP Will Snitch To Daddy Trump If You Don't Donate

Articles

Rachel Maddow talks about the Trump campaign fundraising scam, where they processed millions of dollars in recurring donations without the informed consent of the donors. Apparently the lesson the GOP has learned from the scandal is -- do it again! "They got caught for that just this past weekend in the New York Times and now we know how they reacted," Maddow said. "Today a new fund-raising pitch from the Republican party and specifically NRCC, which is the part of the Republican party that supports Republicans in the House of Representatives. They put this out today. The box prechecked for their donors. " 'We need to know we haven't lost you to the radical left. If you uncheck this box, we'll have to tell Trump you're a defector and sided with the Dems. Check this box and we can win back the House and get Trump to run in 2024.'" This is the NRCC's homepage prechecked donation box right now.Unchecking makes supporters a "DEFECTOR" https://t.co/xADoxrsbCj pic.twitter.com/tOcm4F75Pj — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 7, 2021

