Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 22:38 Hits: 1

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (R) on Wednesday admitted that he had an "inappropriate relationship” with a 44-year-old woman hours after he initially denied the extramarital affair, according to AL.com . Merrill also indicated that he will not run for the U.S. Senate after he had been rumored to run for the seat next year.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/dxr5UhhrXNk/alabama-secretary-of-state-merrill-affair