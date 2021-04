Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 19:36 Hits: 3

The moves come after recent high-profile mass shootings put added pressure on the president to act on gun violence.

(Image credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/07/985097453/biden-expected-to-outline-executive-actions-on-gun-safety