Did Matt Gaetz Ask Donald Trump For A 'Blanket Pardon'?

Gaetzgate is getting really insane. It was just a week ago that news broke about Matt Gaetz being under investigation for child sex trafficking. Hours later he did a completely insane interview on Tucker Carlson. Just 2 days after that the New York Times published actual receipts showing evidence of payments to women using payment apps. Well, today's news is even more nuts. The New York Times is now reporting that in the waning weeks of SeditiousEx's presidency, Matt Gaetz asked for a "blanket pardon."!! At the time, Gaetz was under investigation for sex trafficking crimes, although it was unclear if he knew at the time. But, why would a completely innocent person need a "blanket pardon" for any and all federal crimes unless they knew they committed crimes, right? Matt Gaetz was one of SeditiousEx's biggest cheerleaders for 4 years. He went to the mat for him at every chance, never backed down from a chance to attack the media, the Democrats and the "Deep State." But it appears his loyalty did not pay off. The New York Times Reports that "top White House lawyers and officials viewed the request for a pre-emptive pardon as a nonstarter that would set a bad precedent."

