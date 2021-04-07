Maddow: NRA 'In Bad Faith' As NY AG Threatens To Dissolve It

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 13:23 Hits: 11

This is what Rachel Maddow was talking about last night -- that the NRA filed for bankruptcy to avoid an investigation by NY State AG Tish James into their finances. We already know a lot about their finances, and we already know that Wayne LaPierre has very expensive taste on the non-profit's dime. Via Bloomberg.com: Wayne LaPierre, the top executive of the National Rifle Association, put the gun rights group into bankruptcy to avoid facing a financial investigation by New York’s Attorney General, a lawyer for the state said at the start of a trial that could reshape one of the most politically powerful organizations in the U.S. New York’s top law enforcement officer, Letitia James, is asking a federal bankruptcy judge in Dallas to either appoint a trustee to run the NRA instead of LaPierre, or to throw out its bankruptcy case, which would make it easier for her to seize the group’s assets if she prevails in a New York lawsuit. “LaPierre’s only goal is to cling to the power that his position holds,” Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell told the judge Monday during the first day of the trial, which is being held by video. James filed a lawsuit against LaPierre and the NRA in August after investigating alleged financial misdeeds by the organization’s top executives. The suit seeks to dissolve the NRA and redistribute its $200 million worth of assets to other nonprofits.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/04/maddow-deconstructs-nras-bankruptcy-fight