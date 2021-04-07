The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Minnesota Man Flies 50'x30' Trump 2020 Flag

Whoever says that MAGA people aren't insane just isn't paying attention. The city ordinance says a flag that big needs to be licensed, which he hasn't applied for, of course. Source: WCCO A Minnesota man refuses to take down a “Trump 2020” flag that’s in violation of city ordinance. Jay Johnson is flying the custom-made flag on a crane at his construction business in Buffalo. “It looks small because it’s 150 feet in the air, but it’s a pretty big flag,” Johnson said. He says he took down the flag, which measures 50 feet by 30 feet, after the election — but decided to put it back up last month. Not long after, several of his work vehicles had their windows shot out by BB guns. Police are investigating. ... He says the flag cost $1,000, and the crane cost $50,000. “I am prepared to get the fines, ultimately get cuffed, go to jail, whatever,” he said. A Minnesota man refuses to take down an enormous "Trump 2020" flag that's in violation of city ordinance, reports @david_schuman. | https://t.co/MMAfwJD8ce pic.twitter.com/uAzfzI9cHc

